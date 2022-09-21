MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 15,233 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,694.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.