MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $145.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 9020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.61.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

