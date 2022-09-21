Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,557 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

