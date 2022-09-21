Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Modular Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

