Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

