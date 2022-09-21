Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Mondi stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mondi has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.41%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

