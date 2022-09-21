Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 2,650 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HES opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

