Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $221,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.91.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.44. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.