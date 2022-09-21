Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,372,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,227,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

