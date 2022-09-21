Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

