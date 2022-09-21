Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

