Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 1,112 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

