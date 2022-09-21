Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

