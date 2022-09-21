MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 2.2%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 10,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 99,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

