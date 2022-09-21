MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $447.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

