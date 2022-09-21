musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.98 ($0.34). Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2,797.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.79.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

