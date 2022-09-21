Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

