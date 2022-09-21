National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

