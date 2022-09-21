National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $58.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 5974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,056,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 463,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

