Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 386.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

