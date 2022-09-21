Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.83 and last traded at C$19.81. Approximately 26,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 48,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.59.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
The firm has a market cap of C$877.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
