Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

