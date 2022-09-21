New Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $239.64 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

