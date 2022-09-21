Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading Down 2.8%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 289,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 239,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Nitori Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Nitori

(Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.