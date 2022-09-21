Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,943.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

