Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.49

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.49 and traded as high as $42.85. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 13,353 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.