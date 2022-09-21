Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.49

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.49 and traded as high as $42.85. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 13,353 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.