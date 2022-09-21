Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $494.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

