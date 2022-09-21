Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.69. Truist Financial now has a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 181,667 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

