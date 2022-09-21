Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

