Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $65,066,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $18,549,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $260.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.