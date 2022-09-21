Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 550,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

