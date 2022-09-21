Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 140,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 54.82% and a negative net margin of 255.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oblong, Inc. ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Oblong comprises approximately 0.3% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 2.17% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

