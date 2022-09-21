Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 140,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Oblong Stock Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 54.82% and a negative net margin of 255.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oblong
About Oblong
Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oblong (OBLG)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.