Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 21442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

Specifically, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

