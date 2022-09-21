Old Port Advisors Sells 248 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $239.64 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.37.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.