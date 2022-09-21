ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

