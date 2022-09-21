Oppenheimer Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $14.34 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

