Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.01.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
