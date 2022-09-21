Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth about $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 938,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 206,436 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

