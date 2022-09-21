Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $275.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

