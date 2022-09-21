Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUTKY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

