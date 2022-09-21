Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

