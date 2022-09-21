Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oxford Industries traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $94.82. Approximately 2,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 318,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $8,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

