Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 383 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCX. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 257,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.