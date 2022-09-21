Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

