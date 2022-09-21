Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 707.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

