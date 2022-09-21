Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 38,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,935,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Specifically, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,407,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

