Pagaya Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,124 put options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,157 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,660,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,270,000.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.