Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Robert J. Rosenthal Sells 900,000 Shares of Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.28. Pantheon Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.20 ($1.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.88. The company has a market capitalization of £862.52 million and a P/E ratio of -107.60.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

