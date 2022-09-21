Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Robert J. Rosenthal Sells 900,000 Shares of Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PANR stock opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.28. Pantheon Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.20 ($1.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.88. The company has a market capitalization of £862.52 million and a P/E ratio of -107.60.
About Pantheon Resources
