Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Robert J. Rosenthal Sells 900,000 Shares of Stock

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The company has a market cap of £862.52 million and a PE ratio of -107.60. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.20 ($1.85).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

