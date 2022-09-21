Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Park City Group Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of PCYG opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
