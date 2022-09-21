Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

About Park City Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.