Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $160,549.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,750.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 176.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

